OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at $387,806.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

