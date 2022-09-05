Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $29.25 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $1,855,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.