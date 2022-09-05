Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 6.7 %

OKTA stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. Okta has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Okta by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Okta by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.