Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.20.

Okta Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. Okta has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

