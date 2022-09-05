Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $93.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.20.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14. Okta has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

