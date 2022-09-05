Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

