Operose Advisors LLC Buys 14,693 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $46.08 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

