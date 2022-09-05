Operose Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

