Operose Advisors LLC Grows Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 940.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 845,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.