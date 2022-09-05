Operose Advisors LLC Has $44.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 30.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $44,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94.

