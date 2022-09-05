Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.04.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

