Operose Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 438,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 221,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.15 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

