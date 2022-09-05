Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ONVO opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.