Origin Energy Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0014 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Origin Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS OGFGY opened at $4.06 on Monday. Origin Energy has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.