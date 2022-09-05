Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

