Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $442,173.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.46 or 0.08283899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00202165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00308562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.71 or 0.00795338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00633716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,780,290 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

