Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $650.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $539.20 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $421.55 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,466 shares of company stock valued at $418,599,046. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $5,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

