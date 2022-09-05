PancakeSwap Price Reaches $4.14 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $576.76 million and approximately $43.18 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00020960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,772.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022254 BTC.

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 324,656,573 coins and its circulating supply is 139,170,270 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

