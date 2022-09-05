Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $8.76 on Friday. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

