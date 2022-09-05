Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Partner Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $8.76 on Friday. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
