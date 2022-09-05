Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Paychex by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.