Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $457.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

