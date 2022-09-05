Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Head-To-Head Comparison

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS $166.40 million 6.29 -$61.20 million ($0.44) -14.57 Perion Network $478.50 million 1.88 $38.71 million $1.46 13.90

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS -40.14% -15.53% -10.36% Perion Network 11.49% 15.26% 10.33%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares BTRS and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BTRS has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of BTRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BTRS and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 6 0 2.86 Perion Network 0 0 4 0 3.00

BTRS presently has a consensus target price of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 58.23%. Perion Network has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.79%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than BTRS.

Summary

Perion Network beats BTRS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. Its products include credit Application, a B2B credit application module, which provides a digital process that delivers credit-related information in real-time to streamline prospect evaluation and new customer onboarding during initial sales activity; Credit Management, a credit management module, which provides ongoing risk assessment for its customers' customers; order/E-commerce module that offers B2B wholesale distributors with e-commerce capabilities; and invoicing module, which enables its customers to optimize invoice delivery across various distribution channels. The company's products also comprise integrated B2B payments, an integrated payment capabilities that enable customers to facilitate payments at every possible touchpoint across solution set; cash application module, which enables revenue reconciliation through line item reconciliation within accounting and ERP systems; collections module that enables customers to shift from a reactive recovery-centric model to a strategic customer touchpoint-centric operation, preventing payment delays, and driving positive customer experiences; and business payments network, which makes accepting electronic payments through connecting suppliers and their underlying systems, AP portals, payment card issuers, banks, and payment processors. It serves customers across various industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights on the results of campaign investment and other campaign metrics; creative platform to create advertisements; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), a platform for pulling in signals across various advertising channels and optimizing traffic at scale, and yielding engagement metrics and KPIs; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

