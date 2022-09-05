Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $59.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

