Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Popular has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Popular has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Popular to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. Popular has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $99.49.

Insider Activity

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

