PRCY Coin (PRCY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00838826 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015918 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
