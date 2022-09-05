Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pretium Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

