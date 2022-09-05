Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 4.7 %
Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 17.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.67.
About Professional Diversity Network
