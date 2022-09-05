Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PFIE stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

