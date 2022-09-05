Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Price Performance
PFIE stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
