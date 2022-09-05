PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.88.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $51.88 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $261,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

