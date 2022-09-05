PUBLISH (NEWS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.19 Million

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $247,365.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00132769 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.