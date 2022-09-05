Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

