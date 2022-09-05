Quantfury Token (QTF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $84,387.00

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $91.27 million and approximately $84,387.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.13 or 0.00046009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

