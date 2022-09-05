Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.74. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Quotient during the first quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

