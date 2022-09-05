Radicle Market Capitalization Reaches $80.71 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00011715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $80.71 million and $3.99 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004460 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00037112 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00134681 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022050 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
