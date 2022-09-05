Raymond James Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FRT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $983,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,579 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after acquiring an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

