Raymond James Trims Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Target Price to C$3.00

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Alpha Cognition Stock Up 8.9 %
ACOGF opened at 0.50 on Thursday. Alpha Cognition has a fifty-two week low of 0.30 and a fifty-two week high of 1.73.
Alpha Cognition Company Profile
