Raymond James Trims Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Target Price to C$3.00

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alpha Cognition Stock Up 8.9 %

ACOGF opened at 0.50 on Thursday. Alpha Cognition has a fifty-two week low of 0.30 and a fifty-two week high of 1.73.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.

