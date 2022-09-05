Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 322 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $37,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,799,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $138.95 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

