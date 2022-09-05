Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.63.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $301.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

