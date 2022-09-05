Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,237,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,611,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 19,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.