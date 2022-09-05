Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,197,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,527.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

