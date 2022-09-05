Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

MPC stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

