Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,387 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 232,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $137.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

