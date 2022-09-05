Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.
PEP stock opened at $170.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
