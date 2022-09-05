Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/18/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $445.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $409.00 to $444.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2022 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,673. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.96.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
