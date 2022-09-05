Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $445.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $409.00 to $444.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,673. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

