Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Position Boosted by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC lifted its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 211.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,716 shares during the quarter. Redfin makes up about 7.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HST Ventures LLC owned about 0.44% of Redfin worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Redfin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Redfin Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $7.81 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $847.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

