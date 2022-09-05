renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,935.58 or 1.00539818 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $65.15 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00037271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00134646 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,268 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.