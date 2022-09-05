Reviewing Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $503.59 million 0.16 $16.59 million ($2.08) -1.10 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.06 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Mesa Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Mesa Air Group has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 22.74, meaning that its share price is 2,174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesa Air Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 243.57%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group -13.90% -6.33% -2.07% Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

