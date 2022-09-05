Revolution Populi Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $29,107.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134774 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022271 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

