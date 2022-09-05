REVV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $378,250.00 (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. REVV has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $378,250.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REVV has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

