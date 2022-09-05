Robert Broomfield Acquires 85,277 Shares of Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) Stock

Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA – Get Rating) insider Robert Broomfield acquired 85,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$21,745.64 ($15,206.74).
Ava Risk Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Ava Risk Group
